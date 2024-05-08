Summary Pixel 8a update will include Google's AI wallpaper generator for unique creations.

It's an exciting feature only available for Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a.

Pixel 8a pre-orders now available with promotional offers from wireless carriers and retailers.

The Pixel 8a is going to be a fantastic option for people that want access to Google's software tricks but at a more affordable price. Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and AI with Gemini are just some of the software perks to look forward to. And if you were hoping to create your own digital wallpapers using AI, that's also going to be a part of the Pixel 8a package soon.

According to Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority, the current software being shown with the Pixel 8a is not the final release and there will be an update. This update will be an exciting one as it will bring the latest security patch, along with access to Google's AI wallpaper generator.

Close

He goes on to share a Verizon support page that backs this up, with a software update that will come in as UD2A.240505.001.B1. As mentioned before, the update will not only include the May 2024 Android security patch, but it will also enable AI wallpaper generation on the Pixel 8a.

The AI generated wallpaper feature first made its debut with the Pixel 8, and offers users a new way to create something unique. Users can let Google do its thing or even change the prompt to customize the wallpapers even more. If you haven't experienced it, it's quite an exciting feature to have access to.

For now, it looks like Google is only making this feature available for its Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. Those using older model Pixel devices for the time being will still be out of luck. And it's unclear at this point whether Google has plans to bring this feature to older model Pixels.

With that said, the Pixel 8a is now available for pre-order, coming in with a starting price of $499. For a limited time, you can score the phone for free from participating wireless carriers, and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering a $100 gift card when purchasing the unlocked model.