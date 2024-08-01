Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 Save $100 The Pixel 8a is a fantastic mid-range phone that offers the perfect combination when it comes to hardware, software, and price. And while it offers great value at $499, it can now be had for much less, with a deal that knocks $100 off. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 8a is one of the best budget smartphones you can buy in 2024. Not only are you getting a phone that looks good, but it also packs lots of great hardware and software as well, providing lots of value at its $499 price tag.

And right now, you can score this phone for $100 less, with a stellar deal that drops the price down to just $399 for a limited time. You can now grab this deal from Amazon and Best Buy. But get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Google's Pixel 8a?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There's really a lot to love here with this phone, thanks to its powerful Google Tensor G3 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a beautiful and vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display that can handle a refresh of up to 120Hz.

The dual camera setup on the rear is one of the best in its category, with a 64MP primary camera and 13MP ultrawide. Of course, you're also going to be getting great battery life and fantastic software support too, with Google providing seven years of updates, meaning this phone will be current until 2031.

The Pixel 8a is a fantastic phone, and at its current price, it's an absolute no-brainer. And just in case you weren't sold, you can always check out our top five reasons why this phone is just so good. And if you do happen to pick it up, make sure to grab a Pixel 8a case while you're at it.

Of course, you'll want to be quick because, as mentioned before, at this price, the deal won't last long. Or if you're willing to spend a little more, you can also check out some of the best Android phones of 2024.