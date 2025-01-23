Summary The latest Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 update has reportedly broken the 80% charging limit on Pixels.

While Google has already moved on to testing Android 16 in beta, the final stable release of Android 15 QPR2 is still a couple of months away. The latest Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 update rolled out a few days ago, and while it doesn't introduce any new features, it seems to have broken a thing or two.

First spotted by PunikaWeb, the update appears to have broken the 80% charging limit on Pixel phones. Several users on Reddit are reporting that their Pixels are ignoring the 80% limit and instead charging all the way to 100%, even when the "Limit to 80%" toggle is enabled in settings.

With Android 15 QPR1, Google introduced an option that allowed Pixel phones to cap their charging at 80% to help preserve long-term battery health. However, it looks like this feature is currently broken in the latest beta, causing Pixels to charge fully. The issue seems to affect most Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and the latest Pixel 9 series.

To be fair, Google has previously mentioned that Pixels might occasionally override the 80% charging limit and charge to 100% to recalibrate battery capacity estimates. This helps the phone get a more accurate reading of its battery health. However, it looks like the issue in QPR2 Beta 3 is unrelated and is likely a bug.

As of now, there's no official word from Google on whether this is a known bug or when a fix might arrive. Nonetheless, if you rely on the 80% charging limit feature, it's probably best to hold off on updating to the latest beta until Google addresses the issue. We'll keep this page updated as soon as we hear more from Google.