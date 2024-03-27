Google Pixel 8 Lowest price to date $470 $699 Save $229 The Pixel 8 is one of our favorite Android smartphones and now you can get it for an absolute steal coming in at just $469.99, which is a good amount lower than its original retail price. $470 at Woot

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024. The device has everything you'd want in a phone, with its powerful processor, impressive display, excellent software and fantastic cameras. While it normally retails for $699, it can now be had for far less, with a massive discount of $229 that brings the price down to just $469.99. If that price point sounds good, be sure to grab it quickly, because this deal won't last.

What's great about the Google Pixel 8?

You really can't go wrong with the Pixel 8. It possesses all the right qualities and even has some great surprises that will keep you sticking with it for years to come. The phone is powered by a Google Tensor G3 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM. In addition, you also get a beautiful 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate that can reach up to 120Hz, and also supports up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.5MP front-facing camera.

The phone delivers all-day use thanks to its 4,575mAh battery and can be charged up relatively quickly with support for 27W wired charging. Wireless charging is also an option, topping out at 18W. Perhaps the best part about this phone is that Google is standing by the device with seven years worth of software updates, which means you'll still be covered years from now with the latest security updates and features. Overall, you won't find a better phone for the price, especially at its newly discounted price. So be sure to grab it while you can and don't forget to pick up some cases and screen protectors too.