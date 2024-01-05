Summary Turning on the screen protector mode when using a screen protector on Pixel devices increases touch sensitivity and improves touch input.

A new screen protector detector feature on the Pixel 8 notifies users when a screen protector is put on or taken off, reminding them to enable or disable screen protector mode accordingly.

Google quietly enabled this feature on the Pixel 8 series, but has opted not to enable it for older devices at this time.

Flagship phones cost a lot of money these days, so investing in a case and screen protector early on can save you from a costly repair or replacement down the road. If you’re looking for a screen protector for the Google Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro, there are a lot of screen protectors to choose from on the market. No matter which screen protector you choose, though, you’ll want to turn on one setting the moment you put it on: screen protector mode. This feature increases the touch sensitivity, improving touch input when you’re using a screen protector. Not everyone knows about this feature, though, which is why Google developed a handy screen protector detector feature exclusive to the Pixel 8 series.

Screen protector mode on a Pixel

The screen protector detector feature does exactly what you think: It helps the Pixel 8 detect when a screen protector is put on or taken off. Whenever a screen protector is put on, a notification will be shown that informs the user that they should enable screen protector mode. “Enabling screen protector mode improves touch when using a screen protector,” the notification reads. Tapping the notification opens a dialog that has three buttons: One to open Settings, one to acknowledge (but not dismiss) the notification, and one to disable the notification.

Whenever a screen protector is taken off the device, a similar notification is displayed, as shown below. This particular warning is handy because leaving screen protector mode enabled when there isn’t a screen protector in place could cause mistouches to increase.

Image credits: Seb (sebianoti) on Discord

Google quietly enabled the screen protector detector service on the Pixel 8 series but chose not to enable it on earlier Pixel devices, such as the Pixel 7 series. Let us know if you’ve seen this notification on your Pixel 8!