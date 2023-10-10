Summary The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have new camera sensors and software features, including a pro mode exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska enabled the pro camera controls on her Pixel 7 Pro using a modified Google Camera APK from the Pixel 8 Pro.

The manual camera controls in the Google Camera app give users more control over key camera aspects while still maintaining the excellent HDR+ processing that Google is known for.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pack newer and better camera sensors than their predecessors to deliver better imaging performance. And it is not just the hardware; the latest Pixel phones pack several new camera-centric software features that help them stand out. The Google Camera app even gets an exclusive pro mode on the Pixel 8 Pro. While Google won't bring this feature to older Pixels, the Android community has already gotten the manual camera controls to work on the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro.

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska modified the Google Camera APK extracted from the Pixel 8 Pro and enabled the pro camera controls to work on her Pixel 7 Pro. She also detailed the available manual controls, including focus peaking and the ability to switch between different lenses irrespective of the lighting condition.

For shutter speed, the manual mode allows the shutter to open for up to 16 seconds on the Pixel 8 Pro and 8 seconds on the 7 Pro without Night Sight. You can crank the ISO up to 3200 on the Pixel 7 Pro. While some of the best Android phones also offer manual controls while recording videos, the pro mode in Google Camera is limited to taking pictures.

Overall, the leaker found the manual camera controls in the Google Camera app "very well done." The mode delivers the best of both worlds: Google's famed HDR+ processing and manual control over some key camera aspects.

As Kamila notes in a follow-up tweet, there's no real reason behind Google not bringing the manual camera controls in Google Camera to older Pixel phones. The company has just used an artificial software lock to limit the feature to the Pixel 8 Pro.

In case you are curious, the manual controls also work on the Pixel 6 Pro using a modified Google Camera APK, as confirmed by Mishaal Rahman. However, installing this modded version requires rooting your Pixel, so Kamila won't release the APK to the public. Developers who work on modded GCams will likely figure out a way to bypass the limitations and release an APK with manual controls working on older Pixels sooner rather than later.

Given that this is just a software limitation, here's hoping that Google has a change of heart and brings manual controls to the Pixel 6 and 7 series with a Pixel Feature Drop in the future.

Thanks: Armando!