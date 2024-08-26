Although the Pixel 8 series offered numerous upgrades and a generally attractive package, it was not without its shortcomings. From a below-average battery life that struggled to keep up with heavy workflows to an optical fingerprint scanner that failed to authenticate you several times, the Pixel 8 had its flaws. With the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, the search giant seems to have taken these criticisms to heart.

From delivering the best compact Android phone without any compromises to little design tweaks to enhance its premium appeal, here are the top Pixel 8 flaws Google rectified with the Pixel 9 series.

1 A premium makeover

The Pixel 9 aesthetics are on point

Ever since the original Pixel series, Google’s flagships have always followed form over function; they were never high on aesthetics. Even last year’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro didn’t match the level of finesse of Samsung and Apple’s high-end offerings. In comparison, the Pixel 9 series is a visual delight, especially the Pro models rocking a silky matte back with polished finish metal.

With flat edges, thinner and symmetrical bezels, a unique camera cutout, and aggressive rounded corners, the Pixel 9 surely justifies the four-digit price tag. Some may find the new Pixel 9 design language Apple-inspired, but once you flip it over, the pill-shaped camera cutout proudly shouts its Pixel inheritance.

Even the Pixel 9 color options are better than its predecessor (seriously, what was Google thinking with the Bay Pixel 8 Pro?); Hazel (dark green) being the crowd favorite so far.

2 A significant RAM boost

Very handy for on-device AI tasks

The entire Pixel 9 series received a significant RAM boost, with the vanilla Pixel 9 boasting 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro duo has a class-leading 16GB of RAM. The extra RAM definitely comes in handy with ever-growing on-device AI tasks. Additionally, it offers better future-proofing because Google is committing to seven years of OS updates.

In comparison, last year’s Pixel 8 had only 8GB of RAM. While it sounds like it's more than enough for daily tasks, the search giant has already confirmed that its latest Gemini Nano LLM won’t come to the Pixel 8 due to that same 8GB of RAM.

3 Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Authenticate your identity in no time

Google opted for a slower optical fingerprint scanner when it revamped the Pixel lineup with the Pixel 6 series, and continued doing the same for three years. However, with the Pixel 9 series, Google finally listened to growing feedback and integrated an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

This ultrasonic fingerprint scanner offers better security since it creates a detailed 3D map of your fingerprint and improves reliability even with wet or dirty fingers. Most Android OEMs already offer ultrasonic fingerprint scanners on their flagships, and it’s good to see Google boarding the same train.

4 Better battery life

Stays cool and delivers higher SOT

A significant issue with the Pixel 8 series was its thermal performance, as the Tensor G3 would heat up rapidly, resulting in subpar battery life for the Pixel 8 models. With the introduction of the latest Pixel 9 devices, Google has addressed these major drawbacks. In our reviews of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9, we found that the Tensor G4 is efficient enough to last an entire workday.

Google has enhanced charging speeds, too. Using a dedicated 45W USB-C adapter, it can fast-charge up to 55% in roughly 30 minutes. Any boost in charging efficiency is certainly a positive development for the search giant.

5 A resolution boost to the selfie camera

Snap trendy selfies

The selfie shooter on the Pixel 9 received a welcome resolution boost to 42MP. Apart from capturing better details than Pixel 8’s 10.5MP lens, it offers a wide field of view at 103-degrees. Given that the Pixel series focuses heavily on camera quality, it's surprising that it took Google this long to introduce a high-resolution selfie camera.

6 A compact flagship

Smaller doesn’t mean less

With the Pixel 8 series, if you wanted to enjoy the 5x telephoto lens, high-resolution display, and other Pro goodies, you had no option but to opt for a larger 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro model. Following the growing demand from the Pixel community, Google finally released a compact 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro model.

Interested buyers can purchase and enjoy the best from Google with a compact form factor.

Google’s strong upgrade game with Pixel 9

Looking at the Pixel 9 reviews, Google seems to have hit it out of the park with the 9th generation of the Pixel series. The company is surely on the right track with year-on-year improvements.

That said, the latest flagship isn’t without its share of shortcomings. For instance, even with new AI features, the Pixel 9 operates on last year's Android 14 — a first for any Pixel. They will be the first in the line to get the Android 15 flavor, though. For more on the newest version of the OS, check out our separate guide to learn everything about the upcoming Android 15 update.