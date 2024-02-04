You saw the journos and critics pinch the air in awkwardly-framed photos. Now you get to hear the takes on Apple Vision Pro that may or may not be spicier than a daring fireball (sorry, John) from people who weren't in the literal room. And if that's not your cup 'er tea, no sirree (sorry, everyone else), the Android Police podcast this week will also bring you a few updated thoughts on the Galaxy S24 series, the Pixel 8 Pro in Mint, and the Play Store's challenges for 2024.
01:50 | Refreshers
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ review: This is the one to buy
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Still the best, unless you take photos
- The Galaxy S24 feels better than ever — and more like an iPhone
- The Pixel 8 Pro’s weird thermometer actually managed to beat my extremely low expectations
- How to fix your Pixel phone's storage problems after installing the January 2024 update
19:34 | Apple Vision Pro
- I Spent 24 Hours Wearing Apple's Vision Pro Headset | WSJ (YouTube)
- Apple Vision Pro review: magic, until it’s not - The Verge
53:39 | Play it Back
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
