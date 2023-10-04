Summary The Pixel 8 Pro will be the first phone to run Google's foundation model entirely on-device, allowing for improved AI capabilities and powerful new photo editing features.

The improved Magic Eraser tool on the Pixel 8 Pro can erase larger portions of images without leaving blurred or distorted artifacts, thanks to the generation of completely new pixels to fill in the removed elements.

While the feature will be available "right away" on the Pixel 8 Pro, there is no mention of expanded availability to other devices, although Google has a history of eventually rolling out similar features to older Pixels and other Android phones.

Google's Tensor chips aren't much different from Qualcomm's Snapdragon or Samsung's Exynos line, but the company does customize its mobile SoC to put a bit more emphasis on machine learning computations. This has led to several of Google's more innovative AI features debuting first on its Pixel phones before disseminating out to other Android devices after a few months of exclusivity. Such was the case when Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6, and now it appears the Pixel 8 Pro will follow suit with an improved version of this feature.

At the Made By Google event on October 4, the company's top hardware executive, Rick Osterloh, shared some interesting news: The Pixel 8 Pro will be the first phone to run Google's foundation model entirely on-device. "We've worked closely with our research teams across Google to take advantage of their most advanced foundation models and distill them into a version efficient enough to run on our flagship Pixel," said Osterloh. "And even those distilled on-device AI models are really complex. Pixel 8 Pro can run generative AI with up to 150 times more computations than the largest ML model on Pixel 7."

Bold AI claims are tech conference boilerplate these days, but the Pixel 8 Pro's machine learning prowess has some significant real-world impacts. The Magic Eraser tool Pixel users have enjoyed for two years will be greatly enhanced on Google's new flagship phone.

In addition to other impressive Pixel 8 photo editing capabilities like Best Take and Magic Editor, the Pixel 8 Pro will get day-one access to a feature that looks a lot like Photoshop's Generative Fill, but for phones.

You'll be able to tap an unwanted object or person in a photo much like before, but unlike the regular Magic Eraser feature, the Pixel 8 Pro is capable of erasing much larger portions of the images without leaving blurred or distorted artifacts. According to Osterloh, this is because "Instead of blending the surrounding pixels, the improved Magic Eraser generates completely new pixels to fill in the places left behind by cars, people, or anything else you don't want in your shot."

Osterloh noted that the feature will be available "right away" on the Pixel 8 Pro thanks to the on-device foundational model. Considering similar features have started life exclusive to the newest Pixels before ultimately rolling out to older Pixels and other Android phones, it's possible we'll see this improved Magic Eraser in Google Photos on other devices some time down the road, but Google made no mention of expanded availability.