Device manufacturers are constantly trying to find ways to make each new product more personal and helpful. Over the past few years, one of those trends has been to improve and add health sensors to provide deeper insights into the user's wellness. While we're still waiting for blood pressure measurements via smartwatches to arrive in more countries, including the US, we do have temperature sensors in wearables. With the Pixel 8 Pro announcement and the inclusion of a dedicated temperature sensor, like many others, I'm left wondering why I'd want that.

Samsung has been putting a temperature sensor in some of its best smartwatches for a few years now, and Apple introduced it last year in its watches, including the Apple Watch Ultra. But regardless of the company's trying to push the feature, none have a good reason for it — at least not yet. See, here in the US, anything that is related to providing medical information has to get approval from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) before it can be used by the public. None of the smartwatches or smartphones currently on the market have the approval for anything more than helping to predict menstrual cycle tracking. So why should consumers be forced to pay for a gimmick few are asking for?

Keep the sensor and give me a discount

Every single component that goes into, well, anything costs money. It costs the manufacturer money to include it, and that cost ultimately gets passed onto the end user. As one of those users, I'm totally fine with that inclusion so long as it is justified. A temperature sensor that can't be used to take my or my family's temperature, the only thing that truly makes sense for this feature, is kind of pointless. Sure, you can use it to check the temp of a cooking pan to ensure it's ready for some food or, as Google suggests, to see if the milk in a baby's bottle is warmed properly. But the readings need to be pretty darn accurate before I'm going to trust putting that baby bottle in my child's mouth.

When I tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic after it was released, I was similarly critical of the sensor in it. However, in that particular case, Samsung doesn't have a first-party app to use the sensor outside menstrual cycle tracking. Instead, if you'd like to check the temp of water, food, or other objects, you have to download a third-party app called Thermo Check that does use Samsung's API, but it's an extra step and still not all that accurate. Oh, and to use it, you have to take off the watch because the sensor is on the bottom of the device.

I highly doubt that checking the temperature of an object's surface will be something the average person will need often enough to justify putting the feature into the Pixel 8 Pro.

Along with putting the sensor into the Pixel 8 Pro, the new Pixel Watch 2 also gains the ability to take skin temperature, but again, with limited use cases. While Google did say, "We’ve also submitted an application to the FDA, to enable Pixel’s Thermometer App to take your temperature and save it to Fitbit," so has Samsung and Apple, and neither has approval at this point.

I find it annoying that companies continue to trot out features like this and talk about it like users should be so excited. Not just for the privilege of owning a device with capabilities that are hamstrung by testing requirements but also to pay for it. I'm not saying sensors like the ones used for taking temperature readings are exorbitantly expensive, but the cost is about more than the physical hardware. Companies spend a lot of time and money developing software to use the sensors, testing the devices, and then, of course, marketing. So, someone has to pay for it, and that's us, the users, whether we want to or not.

Unfortunately, users don't have a whole lot of choice in the matter and are stuck paying for and accepting the fact that companies are going to add features and hardware we don't want.

We could skip the product and try to tell these companies that we aren't going to take it anymore. But, in some cases, users don't have a lot of choice in the matter. Perhaps you want a Samsung smartwatch to use with your favorite Galaxy phone, or you use an iPhone, and you only have Apple Watch to choose from. Maybe the new wearable has a feature you do want or need, but you can't skip out on helping to cover the cost of those you don't.

With little recourse, we'll just keep taking it

This situation isn't all that new, as each year, there are new bits added to the top smartphones that users don't want or need. But that doesn't mean it shouldn't be thought about. My main issue is when these companies trot out some newfangled feature that wasn't asked for and makes a big deal about it on stage and in marketing, but then it doesn't really have a purpose. Should approvals come through for the Pixel 8 Pro's new temperature sensor in a reasonable amount of time, then it would be wonderful. But considering it hasn't happened yet for Apple or Samsung, I'm not going to get my hopes up.

Instead, the sensor will be a party trick that users will show their friends and family for fun. It's worth remembering that even though the sensor can take readings of objects like a cooking pan or milk in a baby bottle, we're not yet certain how accurate it will be. If it's like other similar technologies, take the results with a grain of salt and a caring touch before you accept what the readings are. Will I skip the Pixel 8 Pro in protest of my issues with the sensor? No, but it's because I feel there is value in the rest of the device, and many others will likely feel similar. However, I don't expect I'll be using this new feature much at all.