Despite the recent release of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 8 Pro is still one of the best Pixel phones you can buy to date. What makes this phone even better in 2024 is that there are lots of great discounts, with new promotions that take hundreds off the original price. This makes the Pixel 8 Pro one of the best bang for your buck Android devices and this latest deal is one that you can't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $375 off the phone, which drops it down to its lowest price. The retailer is also throwing in a Pixel Watch LTE for free. This is probably one of the best deals we've seen on the Pixel 8 Pro, with a huge discount and nice freebie. So if you've been looking to buy something new, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Pixel 8 Pro?

The Pixel 8 Pro really does deliver when it comes to the premium phone experience. Not only are you getting hardware that's been refined over a few years, but you're also getting excellent software too. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC that's paired with 12GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage.

You also get a large and vibrant 6.7-inch display, a big battery that comes in at 5,050mAh, along with a great dual camera setup on the rear comprised of a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide camera. But what really sets this phone apart from others is the software. Not only are you going to get the latest version of Android with seven years of updates, but there are also plenty of exclusive features as well.

Of course, with the Pixel 8 Pro, you're also going to get lots of AI perks as well, with some being good and others needing some more work. But Google's clearly committed to this front, and it's doing everything it can with AI in order to give its products an edge, including its Pixel handsets.

With that said, this really is a great Android phone, and you're going to get a fantastic experience if you're looking for something new. And if you're not quite sold yet, you can always watch our full review in the video above to get a more in-depth look at what the phone is all about. But with a bundle deal this good, we recommend grabbing it while you can because this deal won't last long.