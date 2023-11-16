The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best Android phone money can buy right now, and if you’ve been waiting for a while to see what deals will appear, I think now is the right time to strike to ensure you get your new phone at a discount before the end of the year. Google’s Black Friday deals are now in full swing.

And no, you've not time-traveled to the day after Thanksgiving. We're still over a week away from the big day itself. Many retailers, including Google, have said that Black Friday deals are starting earlier than ever this year, and it's almost certain these Pixel 8 prices will be the best we'll see throughout the sales holiday.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are part of Google's discounts, and I think it's unlikely we'll see any further drops on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Both phones have been on sale for 35 days now, not including the pre-order period, and Android Police has been monitoring prices across all the major retailers and carriers. This is the first significant discount we've seen for either phone. There have been multiple trade-in deals from carriers and retailers, but this is the first SIM-free drop.

Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store have all discounted the Pixel 8 down to $549 from its MRSP of $699 for the 128GB model. That’s a much better price for this handset, which has been criticized by some for its $100 price increase over the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 is Google's best phone yet, and it's the most distinct regular model when compared to the Pro version. It comes with a wonderful form factor that fits well in the hands and has the usual software prowess that you expect from a Pixel.

A slight bonus is that the discount is better than what we first saw on the Pixel 7. This time last year, also around a month after that phone’s launch, we saw the Pixel 7 go on sale for $500. It was cheaper than this Pixel 8 deal, but it was only a $100 discount on its MRSP of $600. This year, we're getting $150 off the Pixel 8. That’s a small consolation, but it’s clear Google realizes that it needs to make a big dent in the price to make the Pixel 8 more appealing.

Then if you need more storage, you'll want to opt for the 256GB model, which is also discounted this Black Friday. It’s down to $610 from its normal price of $760. Both storage sizes are currently available in all three color variants.

What about the Pixel 8 Pro?

If you want the very best Pixel phone, you’ll get a $200 discount for the 128GB model. Down from its MRSP of $999 to $799, this is a remarkable drop from Google. Last year’s Pixel 7 Pro dropped $150 for Black Friday to $700. That’s because the Pixel 7 Pro was $100 cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro. If you've been eyeing the Pixel 8 Pro as your next phone, seriously consider buying it at this price.

The 256GB model is down to $859 from its normal price of $1059, while the 512GB model is down to $979 from $1,179. The 128GB model is the best percentage discount, but these are still good prices for the other two storage sizes if you need extra space on your phone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array capable of capturing even more light. As usual, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features.

I’ve been monitoring Pixel prices since the very first model, and while I can't guarantee we won't see further price drops in the coming weeks, I'd be really surprised to see better prices than these over Black Friday. These are some of the best first discounts ever for Pixel models, so if you've been waiting to pick up the latest handsets, this is the perfect opportunity.

Google hasn’t confirmed when these deals will end, but it appears these will run throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As ever, that will be subject to stock, and you may find certain colors or storage sizes will sell out over the period. Below are various other Google deals that have gone live today, including the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a which are cheaper than ever this Black Friday. Plus, the company's first foldable phone is down to $1399 for the first time.