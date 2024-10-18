Key Takeaways Pixel 8 Pro users are experiencing back gesture issues after the recent Android 15 update.

Tempered glass screen protectors and which side of the display you start the back gesture from might play a role.

A workaround was discovered that involves toggling gestures off, restarting, then turning them back on.

Most Pixel fans have spent the past weeks waiting with bated breath for the rollout of Android 15. Now it's here and absolutely chock-full of features, but like any new software, a few bugs surely slipped past without getting caught in beta.

Some Pixel 8 Pro users have reported trouble with their phone's back gesture since the update, saying it's hard to swipe from the edge of the display to go to the previous screen. For some, it's only the right side, while others report the gesture control is broken on both sides of the device. Good news, though: someone figured out a workaround.

The issue was first spotted in a post on the Google Pixel subreddit, where a user asked if anyone else was encountering the issue and received numerous responses from Pixel 8 Pro users expressing the same frustration (via Android Authority).

The source of the trouble seems to be the Android 15 update — perhaps related to the new predictive back gesture — as a common thread throughout reports was that the issue didn't appear until after the update (and some experienced this problem during the early parts of the beta). This problem also seems to be limited to Pixel 8 Pro users; those running Pixel 7 and Pixel 9 phones aren't encountering the same problems.

After spotting this thread, we noticed the same behavior on our Pixel 8 Pro, but Android Authority says both of their Pixel 8 Pros were unaffected. Dozens more users have responded to a Google Tracker thread reporting similar experiences.

Don't wipe data or roll back to Android 14 just yet — there's a simple workaround

The good news is that there does seem to be a fix. Credit for this goes to another Reddit user who found the same problem in the Android 15 beta subreddit. The solution is a simple one: Toggle three-button navigation off and back on:

Go into Settings → System → Navigation mode. Tap the 3-button navigation radio button to disable gesture navigation. Restart your phone. Go to Settings → System → Navigation mode again. Tap the Gesture navigation radio button to re-enable gestures.

It's likely this is just a small bug that will be updated soon with a hotfix, but until that happens, these steps should restore most of the functionality to your gesture controls.