Google Pixel 8 $499 $699 Save $200 The Pixel 8 is a fantastic phone and easily one of the best Google has made. Tensor G3 is a vast improvement over previous generations, and the move to 120Hz to match the 8 Pro is welcome. The Pixel 8 offered great value at it's launch price, so getting one for $500 is a bargain. $499 at Amazon

The Pixel 8 is easily Google's best. It isn't perfect, but the Pixel 8 has been a solid improvement over previous generations. The Pixel 9 may be just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the Pixel 8, especially when it gets a solid discount — there's a reason we gave it 9/10 and an Editor's Choice award in our review.

Read our review Google Pixel 8 review: The Pixel for the masses The Pixel 8 doesn't need every feature the 8 Pro offers, it's packing more than enough

The Pixel 8 already offered great value at $699, especially compared to its competitors, but now you can get it for an absolute steal at just $499, saving 30% this Prime Day. That's for the 128GB model across all three colors: Rose, Obsidian, and Hazel.

What's great about the Pixel 8?

Close

Pixels have always focused on camera quality, and the Pixel 8 is no different. The 50MP primary sensor is excellent, but the Pixel story has always been more than on-paper specs. Google's image processing is hard to beat. The Pixel 1 through 5 all had practically the same camera hardware. Still, it was only towards the end of the Pixel 5 generation that competitors started to pull ahead, only for Google to get back on track with the Pixel 6. The Pixel 8 also mixed machine learning into its camera experience in new ways, with features like Best Take and Magic Editor.

Related What is Best Take on the Google Pixel 8? Best Take makes snapping that perfect group photo a breeze

Outside of the cameras, the Pixel 8 is still a solid phone. Tensor G3 still has some issues, but it's leaps and bounds ahead of what came before with better cooling and more reliable reception. The Pixel 8 only has 8GB of RAM, which has limited some of the on-device AI features compared to the 8 Pro, but for regular use, this phone is as smooth as butter, as we've come to expect from Google's flagship phones.

The 4,575mAh battery gets good longevity, even with a display that can reach 120Hz and 2,000 nits peak brightness, and it can be charged at 27W over USB-C and 18W wirelessly. The only caveat is that you'll need a 2nd gen Pixel Stand to charge wirelessly at 18W, with standard Qi chargers maxing out at 12W.

The cherry on top is software support. The Pixel 8 is guaranteed seven years of total software updates, security patches, and feature drops, so although the Pixel 9 is on the horizon, you can buy a discounted Pixel 8 safe in the knowledge that it'll be up to date through to 2030, with spare parts and repairs offered during that time.

Prime Day is only just getting into full swing, so check out all the other great deals available this year.