This is our first official look at the Pixel 8, but also a tease for the Pixel Watch 2, which looks to keep the same basic design as its predecessor. Even the band mechanism is sticking around for another year — great new for current users looking to upgrade.

Preorders for Google's new Pixel devices will begin on October 4th, and if last year's pattern holds true, they could arrive at your doorstep as early as October 11th.

We already knew Google was planning on hosting its next Made by Google event on October 4th, and based on plenty of factors — leaks, prior announcement dates, a general gut feeling — we were already convinced the Pixel 8 would see an official unveiling on stage. While the company has yet to give away any early announcements as it has in recent years, its latest teaser gives us our first real glimpse of the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and a matching new color for the Pixel Buds Pro.

The video, titled "The W8 is Almost Over," went live on Google's various social channels early this afternoon. Unlike our previous glimpses of the Pixel 8 over the last two weeks, this one is the real deal, with the Pixel 8 Pro presented in a Pixel Fold-esque Porcelain color at the end of the clip. Alongside this image — which you can see in the photo above — we also caught a look a look at a barely-changed Pixel Watch 2 and a new matching shade for Google's high-end earbuds.

Or at least, we're pretty sure that's the Pixel Watch 2. As we've heard from most rumors so far, it doesn't sound like Google's next-gen wearable is expected to see a big year-over-year change in its design, give or take a slimmer chassis. This tease suggests its biggest changes are under the hood, with rumors indicating a big performance boost over the first-gen model's relatively sluggish processor. It also confirms the twist-and-lock band mechanism first used last year will stick around for another generation.

The Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel 8's camera bar, and the Pixel Buds Pro in Porcelain.

Eagle-eyed readers have likely noticed the fine print in each of these images. In addition to teasing Google's forthcoming announcements, the company has also confirmed preorders will go live on October 4th, presumably after the keynote wraps up. We don't know exactly when the latest Pixel devices will actually make their way into the hands of consumers, but as a comparison, last year's Pixel 7 series shipped about a week after their announcement. If that pattern holds true, Pixel 8 buyers could see their new phone arriving at their doorstep as early as October 11th.

And then there's the Pixel Buds Pro. Nothing about this image suggests this is a refresh of Google's headphones, though it's not necessarily out of the question. It's more likely, however, that this is an additional color to match Google's latest devices. Porcelain seems to be the big push from Google this year, after initially appearing on the Pixel Fold this summer. It's a bit boring compared to the flashier, punchier colors we usually look for from phone manufacturers, though thanks to this week's Pixel Simulator leak, we do know the Pixel 8 Pro is coming in a Pixel 7a-esque shade of blue.

With just about a month to go — and plenty of limelight to try and steal from Apple ahead of next week's event — don't be surprised if this is far from the last tease we see for Google's upcoming slate of gadgets. And if you've already made your mind up about buying the Pixel 8 or Pixel Watch 2, start counting your pennies. You'll need your wallet handy come October 4th.