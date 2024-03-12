We've seen some great deals on Pixel phones over the past couple of months, with excellent discounts that bring some of the best Android phones to some of the lowest prices we have ever seen. But if you've been holding out, now's going to be your chance as we're seeing the lowest prices to date with deals on the Pixel 8, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Right now, for a limited time, you can score up to 23% off these phones through Woot.

If you've never heard of the retailer, the company specializes in offering discounted products for a limited time or until they sell out. Amazon acquired the company back in 2010, and now has some integration with the platform, like being able to use an Amazon account to access the website, free shipping for Prime members, and more. So, if you've been thinking about purchasing a new Pixel handset, now's going to be a great time to shop.

Google Pixel 8

If you're looking for one of the best Pixel phones out right now, the Pixel 8 is going to be it. The phone has a fantastic display, a powerful processor, and looks absolutely stunning with a design language that's all its own. In addition, you get the latest features thanks to quick updates to Android, with Google promising up to seven years of updates, which is phenomenal if you're planning on keeping this device for years to come. The Pixel 8 also has great cameras with fantastic camera software and editing tools.

Google Pixel 8 $540 $699 Save $159 A fantastic price on one of Google's latest Pixel devices. You can now score this phone for 23% off for a limited time. $540 at Woot

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is another fantastic option from Google. The handset is powered by a Tensor G2 processor and delivers a phenomenal camera experience thanks to its impressive software. f you're looking for an Android handset with a larger display, this one is a good option with its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. Much like Pixel devices before it, it has a unique design that easily distinguishes itself from other Android phones. Furthermore, you'll get constant software updates that improve the experience.

Google Pixel 7 Pro $500 $900 Save $400 This is the Pixel phone you want to get if you want a large screen and great cameras. The price is far below its original retail price, making it an absolute steal. $500 at Woot

Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is an excellent, affordable phone that delivers lots of value thanks to its price and features. The phone still performs well with its Tensor processor and it gets regular updates that provide it with new features. The software and features are excellent, and can take some great pictures thanks to Google's immense optimizations. If you're not looking to spend a lot but still want the Pixel experience, this phone is going to be for you.