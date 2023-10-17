Google's latest smartphones are here, and with a new generation of AI goodness comes higher prices. I found myself mildly surprised when Google announced the costs for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, charging $100 over their predecessors, and I know I'm not alone. Even with inflation, I expected the company to maintain its place as the value flagship king — effectively insulating itself from the additional scrutiny a higher-priced device would receive.

Despite the risk, I think Google decided to bet on its own quality, confident the new Pixel lineup would meet the bar its new asking prices demand. Has it paid off? If you look at some key improvements of the Pixel 8 over the outgoing Pixel 7 flagships, I think it's hard to argue otherwise.

I can see clearly now

For whatever reason, recent Pixel displays never matched up to their competitors. Google's panels would check all the boxes of a flagship display, with a high refresh rate and sharp resolution, but their brightness never compared to similarly priced devices from Samsung and Apple. With the Pixel 8 series, Google seems to have solved that problem. With 2,000 nits on the standard Pixel 8 and a whopping 2,400 nits max brightness on the Pixel 8 Pro, making both devices much more viewable in sunlight.

These screens even have new branding — Actua and Super Actua, respectively — it's clear the company is taking this seriously. It’s a significant improvement, and a big factor in justifying the Pixel 8 price increase.

Power-hungry

Whether it was Android 12, the first-gen Tensor chipset, or both, the Pixel 6 struggled with battery life throughout its first year on the market. Google’s Tensor G2 made things a little better on the Pixel 7 series, but it still couldn't compare to other flagship devices — something the company seemed to acknowledge when it shipped the Pixel 7a set at 60Hz by default. With the standard Pixel 7 starting at $600, it was easier to forgive a few shortcomings, but at $700, that immunity melts away.

Despite remaining well behind competiton from Apple and Qualcomm, Google’s third generation of Tensor provides much better battery life on the Pixel 8, combining a more efficient 4nm Samsung architecture with improved thermals. A hot chipset is not a power-efficient chipset, and it appears Google has gotten a handle on overheating Pixels for the first time in years. Features and performance don’t matter if your phone is a doorstop by dinner time, so I’m glad to see Google take battery life more seriously on this year’s phones.

It feels good to be supported

I fully expected Google to extend the support life of its Pixel devices to keep pace with Samsung’s promise of 4 major Android upgrades. I wasn’t expecting Google to leapfrog everyone and offer 7 years of Android upgrades, all without any restrictions. It’s a massive change, something we have not seen previously from any Android OEM.

While I think it’s natural to be skeptical of Google's claims — we have no idea what the company's support for a 2023 device will look like in 2030 — but the company undoubtedly deserves gets credit for it. As the Russian proverb-turned-Ronald Reagan-quote goes, “trust, but verify.” It’s a big step, and I look forward to people getting more use out of their devices. If Google does well, I can only imagine walking around in 2029 seeing as many broken Pixel 8 units as you'll find with the iPhone 8 today. Support matters, and I’m glad to see Google stepping up.

But is it worth $100 more?

I know the word "value" doesn't sound like it makes sense when discussing phones in the $700-and-up price range, but I believe the Pixel devices still meet the mark — even with the $100 increase. In addition to the hardware improvements I've already outlined, Google packed a lot of AI optimizations into this year’s phones. The Pixel camera is still a constant, performance is solid, and the hardware is top-notch.

Of course, there's also the influence of inflation here, something that former Android Police editor Rita El Khoury did a fantastic job breaking down at Android Authority. Even with the shifting financial tides, though, when you look at the landscape of similar devices, the Pixel 8 Pro is still less expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Even with the OnePlus 11 often on sale for just $600, I trust the Android experience I get with Google more than modern OxygenOS. All told, Google made the right choice to bet on itself and let the devices justify themselves.