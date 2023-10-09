Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Our most favorite hardcore Android nerd, Mishaal Rahman, joins the Android Police podcast for what else but for Pixel 8 announcement week! And if we had spent our time just talking about the phones themselves, it still would've breached more than an hour to become our newest longest episode yet. But we've got a little bit of Pixel Watch 2, a little Android 14, and a little luncheon to carry us through another half-hour. Enjoy!
- Google Pixel 8 Pro hands-on: You flatter me
- The Pixel 8 is Google's weakest small flagship in years
- Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Spot the difference
- Android 14 review: Predictable progress
- Google gives up on a fixed day for its monthly Pixel updates
- The Google Pixel 8 can use its insecure selfie camera for secure payments, thanks to machine learning
- Google Assistant is about to become a full-blown AI
- The Pixel 8 Pro's improved Magic Eraser uses on-device AI you won't find anywhere else
- Google Pixel 8 Pro’s best video feature is magically processed in the cloud
- Google Pixel 8 Interview: "The Biggest Shift In Computing, Ever" - Mr. Mobile / YouTube
- Mishaal Rahman | Patreon
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com