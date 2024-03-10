Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Man, since when did Google's pre-release tracks of Android return to just utter garbage? And how much longer can Apple sustain its flat-footed outrage against the Digital Markets Act? We're firing some quick shots on the Android Police podcast this week to tackle some touchstones that are carrying the conversation in our mobile sphere for the days and weeks ahead.
02:56 | Scatterdroid
- Google's March Feature Drop is here, but not for you
- Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 is here, but you should be careful sideloading
17:03 | Acid Apple
- Epic Games just got unbanned by Apple — again - The Verge
- I tested Apple’s EU-only iOS 17.4, and it doesn't feel any closer to Android (yet)
- Switching from iPhone to Android will get much easier next year
32:28 | Flash Fry
- The Pixel 8a might cost nearly as much as Google's 2022 flagship
- Another Nintendo DS emulator bites the dust following the folding of Yuzu
Will was on the Android Faithful podcast this week if you want more!
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com