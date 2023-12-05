Summary Google Camera v9.2 adds Night Sight Time Lapse to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in both 1080p and 4K resolutions.

The update brings a new Reset All button to the Pixel 8, allowing you to quickly reset Brightness, Shadow, and White balance changes.

Google Camera v9.2 is rolling out to older Pixel phones, bringing the revamped interface and other enhancements to these devices as well.

Google redesigned the Pixel Camera app with the launch of the Pixel 8 series in October this year. As a part of the revamp, the app gained a Pro mode along with repositioned controls and other enhancements. With the upcoming December 2023 Feature Drop, Google is slated to add many other promised camera features to the Pixel 8, like Video Boost, Night Sight for videos, and more. With the update likely to be released any day now, the company has started rolling out a new build of Google Camera update with some new features.

First spotted by the Google News Telegram channel, Google Camera v9.2 adds Night Sight Time Lapse to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. While you could already record a 1-second timelapse video in Astrophotography mode, the dedicated Night Sight option enables recording for a longer duration. When shooting in Full HD resolution, a 5-minute recording will output a 10-second timelapse video. In 4K resolution, for 10-second timelapse footage, your Pixel will record a video for 20 minutes.

9to5Google reports that Google Camera v9.2 is also rolling out to older Pixel phones, bringing the revamped interface to them. These devices were stuck on the v9.0 build of the app since Android 14's release, while the Pixel 8 series was running v9.1 with the new UI and other enhancements.

A small change on the Pixel 8 is the addition of a Reset All button to quickly reset the changes made to brightness, shadow, and white balance. For some inexplicable reason, this button was previously only available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, Google Camera v9.2 lets you enable the Palm timer even without setting up a timer. Previously, you had to set a 3 or 10-second timer for this. If you jump into the camera app settings on the Pixel 7, you will see options to toggle capturing photos in Ultra HDR and Rich color in photos. On the Pixel 8, you can use the Ultra HDR toggle to disable taking Ultra HDR pictures, though given the benefits the new image format brings, we recommend against doing so.

Pixel Camera v9.2 is rolling out through the Play Store, though the update might not show up immediately on your phone. The rollout of this build is likely related to the upcoming December 2023 Feature Drop, which should land within the next few days. And if you can't wait until then, grab the APK from APKMirror and sideload the build manually.