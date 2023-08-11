Google has a long history of being loose lipped with its upcoming hardware releases, to the point where you almost have to question if the company is dropping breadcrumbs on purpose sometimes. A leak that has just emerged today appears to be a genuine slip-up, however, as it spoils a headlining feature Google could be including with its new Pixel 8 flagships: Audio Magic Eraser.

After the Pixel 6 series introduced us to Google's AI-powered Magic Eraser tool for removing unwanted objects in photos, the feature became so popular that the company ultimately released it for all phones if you're a paying Google One subscriber. Now, it appears the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will introduce a similar feature intended for videos.

In an official-looking promotional video shared on Twitter by a throwaway account, we can see the new feature in action. A video of a skateboarder is being captured, and the noise from the wheels hitting the pavement overpowers the laughter and voices in the background. Someone is shown editing the video in Google Photos, where an Audio Magic Eraser button appears among the controls. Tapping this button prompts the app to analyze the video, then the user is presented with a slider. Lowering this almost magically removes the sounds of the skateboard, revealing the background voices clearly.

At the end of the video, we also catch a glimpse of a new blue colorway. It's a lighter blue reminiscent of (but possibly darker than) the Pixel 7a's Sea option, which was also used in the Pixel Buds A-Series recently. 2022's flagship Pixel 7 lineup had no such option, with the color choices being Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian for the Pixel 7, and Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Recently, we heard that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro might not be getting storage upgrades this year, with the base option still starting at 128GB and a max configuration of 512GB only being available with the Pro model. That followed a report that the Pixel 8 might be getting more expensive and another leak that showed the 8 Pro in live hands-on images. There's no word on a release date, but based on past models, we'd expect Google to take the wraps off its new flagships sometime in October.