The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling launched in October. They’re Google’s best phones yet, and other than some choice hardware upgrades, they also brought along some exclusive software features. One of them is now finally finding its way to older Pixel phones. People are reporting that they’re seeing expanded weather forecasts on their Pixel 6 home and lock screens in the morning, a feature first launched with the Google Pixel 7.

2 Images

Close

The expanded weather forecast as seen on a Pixel 7

The expanded forecast is part of the At a Glance widget, the non-removable strip of text at the top of your Pixel phone’s home screen and lock screen. This widget has always shown you contextually important information, such as upcoming calendar events, weather warnings, and traffic reports. By default, it also always shows you the current temperature and conditions. What’s new is an expanded forecast that only shows up in the morning.

Expanded weather forecast on the always-on display of a Pixel 6

This forecast takes over the bottom line of the widget, showing you the current weather condition and temperature first, like it always does, and then a forecast that includes the day’s highest and lowest temperatures, as well as which conditions will be dominating. This forecast usually remains in place and cannot be dismissed until it disappears on its own at about 10 am.

At the moment, we've had one of our tipsters come forward with the new forecast on their Pixel 6, so it looks like the feature is just now starting to roll out. If you own a Pixel 6 or older on Android 13, be sure to be on the lookout for the weather forecast.

This new expanded weather forecast isn’t exactly a game changing feature, but it’s good to see that Google hasn’t forgotten about its older devices. We can only hope that some other exclusive features will make their way onto older phones, too, like the new improved night mode controls for the camera and the unblur tool in Google Photos. In the meantime, check out what else is new in software on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Thanks: Eduardo