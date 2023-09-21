Summary The Google Pixel 7a has a vibration option called Adaptive alert vibration, which is missing from the more expensive Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Given the Google Pixel 7a is a mid-range device, you'd expect its bigger (and more expensive) siblings — the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro — to have all the features it packs. While that is mostly the case, the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a have a buzz-worthy vibration option, which is missing from the more expensive Pixels: Adaptive alert vibration. With the upcoming Android 14 QPR1 release, Google could finally fix this feature disparity by bringing adaptive alert vibration to its 2022 flagship Pixels.

Our tipster spotted an Adaptive alert vibration toggle on his Pixel 7 Pro running the Android 14 QPR1 beta. Google describes the feature as reducing "vibration strength while your phone is still and the screen is facing up." If enabled, the option will automatically reduce the vibration intensity for notifications and alarms when the phone's face up, making the buzzing less distracting to you and others. The only catch is that there's no way to customize the vibration intensity.

This adaptive vibration feature differs from Pixel's Flip to Shh gesture, which allows you to quickly enable Do Not Disturb by placing your phone face down on a table.

If your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro is running the upcoming December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, you can find the option in the Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics menu. References to Adaptive alert vibration were first found in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 before the feature eventually debuted on the Pixel 7a.

We have confirmed the feature's presence on the Pixel 7 Pro, but it should also be available on the Pixel 7 running Android 14 QPR1. On another note, the Clear Calling option has gone missing on Android 14 QPR1, so there's no way to enable/disable this feature for now.

Google tends to make certain features available to non-compatible Pixels in beta Android builds before pulling them in the stable release. So, there's always a possibility that Adaptive alert vibration does not make its way to the Pixel 7 with the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. While a relatively small option, the feature could reduce the annoying buzzing of your Pixel, especially if you receive a lot of calls and notifications throughout the day.

Thanks: Armando R!