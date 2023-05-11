Nobody likes to be the center of attention in a quiet conference room when their phone ringtone blares. Setting your device to vibrate or using Google’s Flip to Shh on Pixel phones comes in clutch during these situations. However, vibration alerts usually have only the basic settings on most devices. Google has other plans for the Pixel 7a launched at Google I/O yesterday, and we are here to tell you how it could save the day.

Besides turning vibration alerts on and off, you can only customize their intensity for different alerts like notifications, calls, and alarms. Specifically, Pixel phones allow four-level intensity adjustments, but the buzzing still doesn’t vary situationally. The Pixel 7a is finally fixing this with a new feature called Adaptive alert vibration.

Spotted in a new support document, Google explains you can now customize the vibration intensity for when your Pixel 7a is immobile and facing up, like when placed on a table. The new option is available in the under Settings -> Sound & vibration -> Vibration & haptics. You can toggle it on for notification and alarm vibrations, but there is one limitation — you cannot define the level the vibration would reduce to.

2 Images

Close

This new option may not seem particularly useful at first glance, but the screen usually lights up for notifications, and certainly does for calls — so when the device is facing up, you probably don’t need your Pixel vibrating the table to bits.

Google’s conditional approach suggests this feature is reliant on accelerometer measurements to determine the phone’s state of motion, and data from multiple other sensors helps find out if its screen is facing up. So, you don’t need to worry about dulled haptics when the Pixel 7a is in your pocket, or when it’s flipped upside-down on your desk to avoid distractions.

Come to think of it, haptics are quite indispensable, and this is merely a software-level toggle controlling a haptics motor just like on any other Pixel. We even saw it in development in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1. Now, we are just hopeful this new toggle makes its way to other Pixel phones with an upcoming Android Feature Drop or beta release. Additional control of the reduced vibration level would be nice to have as well.