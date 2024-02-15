Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 The Pixel 7a is the best device to get if you're looking for a budget Android device that delivers a great experience and brings lots of features. Right now, you can score $125 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $374. $374 at Amazon$374 at Best Buy$374 at Google Store

There are a lot of great options out there when it comes to phones, but if you're looking for one of the best budget Android phones on the market, look no further than the Google Pixel 7a. This handset delivers when it comes to the experience with its amazing cameras, vibrant display, excellent software, affordable pricing and much, much more.

While it was an excellent buy at its normal retail price, it's now received a sizable discount, which makes it even more alluring, with a price point that comes in at just $374. So if you've been looking to buy a new phone, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Pixel 7a?

There's a lot to love about the Pixel 7a. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You get a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide camera on the rear.

Pixels are known for their photography prowess and although the Pixel 7a gets a new main camera sensor, it's the software that really does a lot of the heavy lifting here, pushing the limits of what can be achieved thanks to Google's computational photography. Those that really like to deep dive will be impressed with the features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Super Res Zoom, and more.

Of course, since this is a Pixel phone, you're going to get years of software updates from Google, and you'll also have access to software perks like Call Assist to screen for spam and VPN by Google One. In addition to the great software, the Pixel 7a also brings conveniences like wireless charging and seamless connectivity with Google accessories.

Why buy Google's Pixel 7a?

With this discount, you won't find a better phone for the price. The Pixel 7a really finds a balance between price and features, and, there's a multitude of reasons why it was our top pick as the best budget smartphone of 2023. So now that you can pick it up with a sizable discount, it's definitely one to consider if you're looking for a new phone.

And if you do manage to purchase one, you might want to look into some of our favorite Pixel 7a cases to protect and enhance your investment. Just make sure to hop on this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.