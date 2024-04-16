Google Pixel 7a Lowest price yet $349 $499 Save $150 The Pixel 7a is just one of those devices that pretty much checks all the boxes. You get a great screen and processor, fantastic cameras, and excellent software. Best of all, it now comes in at just $349, which is the lowest price we've seen to date. $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy $349 at Google Store

If you're looking for a great phone on a budget, then you won't find any better than the Pixel 7a. This is one of our favorite budget devices in 2024 thanks to its great design, excellent cameras, and fantastic software. Perhaps one of the few complaints we had about this handset is that it was priced higher than its predecessor, putting it within spitting distance of the Pixel 7.

Luckily, that problem has now been remedied as the Pixel 7a is seeing an aggressive price drop that brings it down to its lowest ever. For a limited time, you can score $150 off the original retail price of the phone, dropping it down to just $349. As stated before, if you've been looking for a quality handset that isn't going to break the bank, then this one is going to be right up your alley. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Pixel 7a?

The Pixel 7a is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM, providing excellent performance, which makes it capable of handling pretty much anything you can throw at it. The phone has a beautiful and vibrant 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, and comes with 128GB of internal storage. When it comes to the cameras, you're going to get a 64MP main camera, and 13MP ultrawide, along with a 13MP front-facing camera as well.

The phone offers protection from the elements with its IP67 rating and can last all-day thanks to its 4,385mAh battery. You also get quick charging with USB-C up to 18W, and excellent and timely updates thanks to software by Google. Overall, there's a lot to love about this phone, and while it used to cost quite a bit, it's now been reduced to its lowest price ever, making this phone an absolute steal. If you do manage to pick one up, be sure to grab some protection too.