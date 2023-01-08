Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Our Stephen Schenck and Taylor Kerns have been trapezing across Las Vegas as CES 2023 went along and they were kind enough to drop by the Android Police podcast for a few minutes to give some thoughts on what they've seen so far from the likes of Razer, Withings, Lenovo, and others. Plus, Ara and Will cover Pixel 7 shatterings and Android Auto matters. It's all on this first episode of the year!

Apologies for the rough and choppy audio in the early portion — we had to take up our backup file for Stephen and Taylor's bytes. But if you like our show, remember to share it with your friends!

0:15 | CES, the show

21:15 | Back at the Ranch

