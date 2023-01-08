Our Stephen Schenck and Taylor Kerns have been trapezing across Las Vegas as CES 2023 went along and they were kind enough to drop by the Android Police podcast for a few minutes to give some thoughts on what they've seen so far from the likes of Razer, Withings, Lenovo, and others. Plus, Ara and Will cover Pixel 7 shatterings and Android Auto matters. It's all on this first episode of the year!

Apologies for the rough and choppy audio in the early portion — we had to take up our backup file for Stephen and Taylor's bytes. But if you like our show, remember to share it with your friends!

0:15 | CES, the show

21:15 | Back at the Ranch

