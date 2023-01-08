Our Stephen Schenck and Taylor Kerns have been trapezing across Las Vegas as CES 2023 went along and they were kind enough to drop by the Android Police podcast for a few minutes to give some thoughts on what they've seen so far from the likes of Razer, Withings, Lenovo, and others. Plus, Ara and Will cover Pixel 7 shatterings and Android Auto matters. It's all on this first episode of the year!
Apologies for the rough and choppy audio in the early portion — we had to take up our backup file for Stephen and Taylor's bytes. But if you like our show, remember to share it with your friends!
0:15 | CES, the show
- Withings U-Scan is a golden opportunity to smarten up your toilet with health insights
- Acer debuts new Chromebox and all-in-one that's not actually all in one at CES 2023
- Get ready to live life on the Razer Edge, as this next-gen Android gaming handheld prepares to land
- The Lenovo Tab Extreme combines the best of Apple and Samsung into one behemoth tablet
- The super rugged Motorola ThinkPhone combines carbon fiber with your daily 9-to-5
- The best of CES 2023: Android Police’s awards for the big tech show
21:15 | Back at the Ranch
- Android Auto’s massive redesign is finally rolling out to everyone
- Some Google Pixels are failing to connect to in-car Bluetooth after installing January's security patch
- The Google Pixel 7's rear camera glass spontaneously shatters for some
- Carriers love the Google Pixel 7, and so do their subscribers
