Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $389 $989 Save $600 When new customers buy a Pixel 7 Pro and 6 months of service on Mint Mobile, the carrier will add in an additional 6 months for free and offer a huge discount on the phone. Act now so you don't miss out. The phone itself drops to $300, but you'll pay $389 out the door with the service. $389 at Mint Mobile

Not to play favorites, but the Google Pixel Pro remains the best Android phone in our book. While there's so much buzz surrounding the newly-released Google Pixel Pro 8, there's no overlooking the appeal of its predecessor, especially now that it's on sale at a significant bargain. If you're itching to get your hands on a Pixel Pro but can't justify the price of the newest version, Mint Mobile is offering a whopping $600 discount on the Pixel Pro 7. For a limited time, you can get it for only $299, along with six months of free service. With Mint Mobile data plans starting at only $15 a month, you only have to pay $90 for the 5GB plan for an entire year or $180 for unlimited data. With this deal, you'll pay a total of $389 for the phone with 12 months of service.

Why you don't want to miss out on this deal

Aside from significant savings on your phone plan, you'll be getting an all-around top-notch device. The Google Pixel Pro 7 comes with a 6.7-inch display, complemented by a curved design that enhances grip, and a camera system that punches above class. It comes with a 50-megapixel-wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, along with a 10.8-megapixel front camera. The result? Stellar shots that the Google Pixel line is known for.

Equipped with the Google Tensor G2, the device can keep up with even the heaviest demands. While the battery life leaves a lot to be desired and typically only lasts less than 24 hours, it does accommodate 23W fast charging, so you won't have to be tethered to a power source multiple times a day.

Now that it's available for only $299, there's really nothing much to complain about. You'll essentially be taking home a device designed for power users, which can snap the prettiest photos and keep up with most of your demands. You'll also be taking advantage of Mint Mobile's offer of a year's worth of high-speed data, free calls to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, free 3-in-1 SIM, and Wi-Fi calling.