We've seen the Pixel 7 Pro get some huge discounts over the past year, but this has to be the best price we've seen on one that's brand new and coming from a reputable seller. Sure, there are plenty of other Pixel phones that can be purchased right now, but you're going to be paying considerably more if you're looking for one with a larger screen and features this good.

With that said, this Pixel 7 Pro can be had for a fraction of its original retail price as it now falls to just $350, which is a substantial discount of $550. But please act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Pixel 7 Pro?

This phone really changed the course of the Pixel series when it was first released. It was a huge upgrade over its predecessor and is still a great phone even in 2024. When it comes to the physical hardware, this phone feels good in hand and has a look that's truly it's own.

The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor that's paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and has an adaptive refresh rate that can crank up to 120Hz.

Of course, the cameras are pretty good here too, with a triple camera array that features a 50MP wide, 12MP utlrawide, and 48MP telephoto sensor. As you can imagine, with a setup like this, it's great for photos and pretty good for video too.

The real magic, though, happens when you utilize Google's software, as it brings something you can't find on other phones. The phone launched with Android 13 but can now be upgraded to Android 15. And while this phone may be older, it still has plenty of gas left in the tank thanks to future updates that will keep it going strong.

For the most part, this phone really is a great product. Sure, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series are better, but you aren't going to be able to buy those for anywhere near this price. So if you're on a budget and want that Pixel experience, this is the one to go with.