Black Friday isn't technically until next week, but there are already some great Black Friday deals floating around. Starting today, Google's offering a number of great bargains on its own products. That includes what may end up going down as one of the best deals of the year: the brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro, the company's current flagship phone and one of our absolute favorites right now, is down a full $150 for a sale price of $750 — or free, with a qualifying trade.

Relative to the competition, the Pixel 7 Pro is already reasonably priced at its $900 MSRP. For $750, it's an absolute steal. Google's trade-in values are fair, too, and if you happen to have an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Galaxy S22 Ultra that you're getting tired of, you should be able to trade either in for a Pixel 7 Pro free of charge — provided your trade phone is in good condition, anyway.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro Limited time offer $749 $899 Save $150 Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update. From free at Google Store

While most of us do not have either of those ultra-premium phones, the trade-in values for older phones combine with the $150 discount to get the Pro down to a tidy little sum. Here's a rundown of the range of estimated trade-in values for the more popular phone series you're more likely to be trading in good condition:

Google Pixel 6 series: $479-$600

Google Pixel 5 and 5a: $350-$400

Google Pixel 4 series (including 4a): $295-$325

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: $590-$900

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: $489-$550

Samsung Galaxy S20 series: $400-$500

Apple iPhone 13 series: $500-$900

Apple iPhone 12 series: $459-$650

Apple iPhone 11 series: $484-600

Please note that if the trade-in value when combined with the $150 instant savings is more than the price of your phone, you will not get the excess money back. So, if your phone's trade-in value exceeds $750, grab a 256GB or 512GB model to get your full money's worth out of your trade-in. Best Buy is also offering a trade-in promotion, but unlike Google Store, it simply will not allow you to trade in a device with a value that exceeds the phone's value, so if your phone is new enough Best Buy might refuse the trade-in online because it, too, will not issue a refund for the difference.

The Pixel 7 Pro's got all the usual high-end trimmings, including superfast performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset, a lovely 120Hz 1440p display (now with edges that curve less dramatically, thank goodness), and, of course, Google's trademark camera performance. The 7 Pro sees some meaningful improvements from last year's already-impressive Pixel 6 Pro in that department, including a 5x telephoto lens where the 6 Pro had a 4x, and a new-and-improved ultrawide camera setup that can finally take proper macro photos.

If you haven't used a Pixel, you're in for a treat. Google stuffs all kinds of exclusive tricks into its phones, including extremely handy features like Call Screen, which lets the Google Assistant screen calls for you while delivering a real-time readout of what the caller is saying, and crazy-fast (and accurate) machine learning-enhanced voice typing.