You really don't have to look very hard for a reason to want pick up Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were already big fans of the Pixel 6 series, and these new models only refine that existing design, delivering some smart upgrades while making us feel secure about our purchase with years of software support ahead. Retailers have been offering some fantastic deals for shoppers looking to pick one up, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, this latest might be the best yet.

Amazon will give you a $200 gift card when you purchase the Pixel 7 Pro, starting at $900. We've seen other gift card offers similar to this one, but let's be honest — an Amazon gift card is basically as good as cash, considering the massive scope of what the company sells. And while $200 off would be even nicer, this has got to be the next best thing. You've got just a little over a week to take advantage of this deal, with Amazon's offer set to last through Sunday, October 23.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Source: Google Google's Pixel 7 Pro shows off the best of what Google has to offer, from high-performance camera features, to the stability of Android 13. Add to that exclusive software capabilities like Photo Unblur, and this is easily the smartphone to recommend for the Android enthusiast in your life. View at Amazon

If the Pixel 7 Pro feels like a little much for you, Amazon's got you covered, and if you buy a Pixel 7 starting at $600, there's still a gift card coming your way — though just $100 now. The Pixel 7 is already an incredible value to begin with (arguably an even better one that its big brother), so we're not about to scoff at that offer. With that extra $100 to spend you could pick up a hot Pixel 7 case to keep your new phone safe, or maybe a spare charger — really, there's no shortage of Pixel 7 accessories to chose from. Or, hell, just spend it on a couple cases of Funyuns. We won't tell.