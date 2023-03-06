Augmented Reality is one of those groan-worthy, overused tech buzzwords that actually turns out to be surprisingly cool and useful. Sure, it may feel a little silly when we're looking at something like Google's old Playground AR stickers, but this is also the same tech that powers stuff like real-time translations using our phone's camera. Every once in a while, Google updates its master list of hardware compatible with the ARCore platform used for building these projects, and today we get a ton of new additions, including all the latest Pixel phones.

It rarely feels like there's much of a rhyme or reason for which Android devices appear on this page, to say nothing of when they do. And that's made all the more clear by the fact that Google's only adding the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and even last year's Pixel 6a to its list just now. Catch-up is often the name of the game here, like we saw last month with the addition of a bunch of older Samsung phones — but no Galaxy S23 models.

Another recurring theme is the presence of a bunch of Android phones and tablets you've probably never even heard of — as well as a few company names you likely won't recognize. What can we say? Android's a big, messy family. Here's your complete list of all the new ARCore devices:

Fujitsu arrows N F-51C

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Infinix Mobile ZERO 20

Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Motorola moto g52j 5G

Motorola edge 30 Pro

Motorola moto tab g62

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Sharp Leitz Phone2

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi POCO F4

Xiaomi POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K50G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro

Zebra ET40L 10" Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45L 10" Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET40S 8" Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45S 8" Enterprise Tablet

ZTE Libero 5G III

It had been about a quarter year since Google last updated its support page, so seeing another refresh — especially one this big — just one month later is a nice surprise. We'll keep you updated on any further changes as they come down the pike.