The Pixel 7 Pro is still one of the best Google smartphones you can buy in 2024 thanks to its timeless design, powerful hardware, excellent cameras, and ever-evolving software. If you've been holding out buying a Pixel, now's going to be the perfect time thanks to this major discount that knocks $600 off the original retail price of Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of internal storage.

For a limited time, you can pick up this phone for just $499.99 from Woot as part of its Prime Appreciation Days celebration. But be quick, because this deal won't last long, as Woot is only running the deal for five more days or until the product sells out.

What's great about the Pixel 7 Pro?

Google got a lot of things right with the Pixel 7 Pro, and it was a turning point for the company, showcasing to the world that it really could build a great device with fantastic hardware and excellent software. The design is unique but refined, and for the most part, you really won't have any complaints about the in-hand feel. In addition, you get plenty of power here thanks to Google's Tensor G2 processor and lots of storage space with 512GB.

The phone also has a beautiful and vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. It also has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, along with a 10.8MP front-facing camera as well. In addition to the camera hardware, Google also packs its phones with great camera software, producing amazing stills and great video. The phone also has some nice camera tricks too, with features like Super Res Zoom and Macro Focus mode.

You can't go wrong with this phone, especially since it's now on sale for a fantastic price. Just head over to Woot to make your purchase and choose from three colors: Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. And if you do manage to pick one up, be sure to check out some Pixel 7 Pro cases as well to protect your new purchase.