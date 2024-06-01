Google Pixel 7 Pro $400 $899 Save $499 If you're looking for a Pixel phone that packs plenty of power and won't break the bank, this deal is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, score a major discount on the Pixel 7 Pro that drops the price down to its lowest yet. $400 at Woot

The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best smartphones you can buy if you're looking for a phone that packs lots of features and offers an excellent camera and software experience. Now, we know the Pixel 7 Pro is a little older, but despite this, it may still be a better option for some that aren't looking to spend more than $699 on the Pixel 8 series, or even $500 on the recently released Pixel 8a.

As it stands, we've seen some excellent deals on Pixel devices up until this point, but this has to be one of the deepest discounts we've on the Pixel 7 Pro. This current Woot promo knocks up to 57% off, which means you can now pick up a Pixel 7 Pro for as low as $399.99, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. Best of all, this phone is brand-new and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can take advantage of quick shipping and easy returns. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your phone, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Pixel 7 Pro?

Close

There's not really a lot to complain about when it comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. You're going to get a distinct design that's made from premium materials, and a powerful Google Tensor G2 processor that provides a fast and fluid software experience. In addition, it has a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Furthermore, the phone is packed with a triple camera setup on the rear, which means you're going to be able to take advantage of the 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. And for those that love to stay in touch with family and friends, the 10.8MP front-facing camera will help you do that.

Of course, with Google, it's not all about hardware, and you'll get awesome software perks too. While you can expect the latest Android updates, you'll also get interesting feature enhancements too. If all of this sounds good, you can head to Woot to select your preferred color and storage size. Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel are the colors that are available, along with storage sizes ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

And if you do manage to pick one up, be sure to check out some awesome Pixel 7 Pro cases to protect your investment. As stated before, get these deals while you can because these prices are so good, they won't last long.