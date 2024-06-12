I’ve been an Android enthusiast for at least a decade now, but a hurried Pixel 7 purchase for work was my first introduction to the collective convenience of Google’s ecosystem of apps and products. It was only meant to help me run Android beta builds, but one of Android Police’s favorite phones from that year is now nearly two years old, and I’m feeling the itch to upgrade again for several reasons, but I’m now on the fence about replacing it with the new midrange Pixel 8a or waiting a few months for the Pixel 9.

My colleague Stephen Radochia rightly pointed that there’s no perfect time to buy a Pixel. My 7 can keep me engrossed in exclusive features and its reassuringly effortless imaging system, and it still won’t fall behind newer models for Android beta releases. I never even got around to replacing the Pixel Launcher on it with Nova — something I’ve done on every other device.

However, the hardware is starting to feel dated and pushed further down Google’s update priority queue, while my father is smitten by the image quality to a point where he’d be happy to take it off my hands. Now, I would happily pass it along, but need to replace the 7 with another Pixel without breaking the bank. Worryingly, the new 8a feels like a downgrade and I might wait for the Pixel 9 instead of snagging the 8 at a discount. My dilemma might resonate with other 7-series owners out there, but there’s more to it.

Why the Pixel 8a doesn’t appeal to me

Calling the 8a a downgrade from the 7 might sound harsh, since the devices were never meant to compete, but it’s still the latest Pixel phone. Android Police has been hard-pressed to recommend the 8a, but I’m almost tempted to pull the trigger because it comes with seven years of software updates and Google never extended the convenience to the model I already have. I’d rather pass my Pixel 7 along while it still has the Android 15 update to look forward to before obsolescence.

There’s no denying the new midranger can run Android beta and Developer Preview builds for me without a hitch and can pamper me with the cohesive stock Android experience even if I stick to mainline updates. However, the flipside is littered with things I didn’t like about the 8a. You’ll immediately notice the device is smaller than the 7 and has a comparable camera array and appearance, which is, in my opinion, watered down further by the liberal use of plastic.

Although it has a newer Tensor SoC, I’m worried the Pixel 8a won’t age gracefully in my hands, and will start feeling like a quintessential old phone much sooner than the Pixel 7. I cannot fathom what I’ll miss out on running Android 21 on midrange hardware from 2024 seven years down the line, but it doesn’t seem like a pretty picture.

Elephant in the room: The competition

“But hold on,” you might say, “just get your father a new Pixel 8a, and call it a day.” I would, but that doesn’t fix how I feel about using the 7 for another year myself. As a consumer with money to spend, though, I can buy any phone. Now, discussing the Pixel 8a pricing is just beating a dead horse (like with all the five other A-series devices before it) because Google recently announced that Android 15 developer preview builds are available on a wide selection of phones from Samsung, Nothing, Xiaomi, et cetera.

Android 15 shedding Pixel exclusivity opens up the doors for purchasing a cheaper phone like the Nothing 2a or OnePlus 12R, which also offers better performance for the price. However, what I’ll get to experience is Nothing’s or OnePlus’ version of Android, and I suspect they won’t be as on-top-of-things as the Google and its Pixel updates. Even if I look past this glaring limitation, there’s no promise of long-term software support even if hardware might not feel as grandfathered in a few years.

If you aren’t specifically looking for a Pixel phone, though, the OnePlus 12, 12R, and Nothing 2a are compelling purchases, striking the balance between a budget Pixel and its upcoming flagship stablemate.

Looking forward to a Pixel 9 upgrade

Trading the Pixel 7 for a 9 will certainly be an upgrade, though. We already know almost all there is to know about the lineup, and if I just wait for a few months, I should get the same flagship Google experience that spoiled me, backed by the same seven years of software support that had me considering the Pixel 8a. After skipping a whole generation in 2023, there could be a perceptible improvement in the woeful aspects of my Pixel 7 too, such as the poor cellular reception in some situations and painfully slow charging.

I will reserve my judgment about the Pixel 9’s value proposition until it launches, but the rumors suggest three models could launch this year — the vanilla 9, a Pro model with better features but a similar size, and the larger Pro XL variant. Like the 7, the base model should suffice, but I’m guessing the Pro will nail the basics and offer enough additional value with a telephoto camera (among other things) to justify its steeper price.

What seals the deal for the 9?

Before you ask why I can’t buy the midrange Pixel for my father and wait for the 9 myself, I’ll probably have to retire both devices simultaneously when software support ends, which feels wasteful. I prefer buying models released at least a year apart, so I don’t find myself in that situation, but that’s just me. Whether Google’s hardware is built to endure so many years of updates is a question only time can answer, but I’m willing to risk it with at least one phone.

So, I’ve made peace with skipping the Pixel 8a and waiting for the 9 to arrive shortly. Once it launches, I’ll hand my 7 over to dad, so he can enjoy the final update to Android 15 and decide if he wants 2025’s latest Pixel to break the Samsung streak he’s been on for over a decade now.

That said, please don’t let me talk you out of your decision to buy the Pixel 8a if you’re convinced that it’s the best device for you. That model has a lot going for it and pricing should only get more lucrative with Black Friday discounts. Moreover, I might have ignored some perspectives blinded by sheer consumerism and the desire to “upgrade,” but you can put them in the comments section below.