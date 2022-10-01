Google may be pulling out all the stops to track your health while you're up, out, and about, but when it comes to while you're dozing off, it may have yet another trick to pull out of its bag. Sure, owners of the second-generation Nest Hub might have a dedicated radar system to detect bad sleep, and smartwatch wearers have other sensors that record tosses and turns, but those with a Pixel 7 (and perhaps other capable Pixels) may be soon be able to take note of their unrest with their microphones.

We've been reporting on how the Digital Wellbeing app appears to be preparing to support cough and snore detection with the implementation of a new API called Ambient Context. Now, we're getting a better idea of how the feature will actually look like and how it will work courtesy of Esper Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman.

Close

Digital Wellbeing users who want to turn on the feature will see this screen, though the requesting party in actual cases will be Android System Intelligence, a system-level service that makes a ton of connections happen such as provisioning microphone audio data for use on the Pixel-exclusive Now Playing feature. The same thing is happening here, though this time, the client is the Digital Wellbeing app.

The short version of how your microphone data will be pipelined is that Android System Intelligence will maintain constant access to the microphone via the Sensor Hub and, when a noise event happens, wake up the CPU to interpret what's going on. Eventually, Digital Wellbeing receives the data plot from ASI and the audio never gets passed along. All of this should happen without generating too much strain in the battery department.

Third-party apps are currently unable to hold the permission that would grant them cough and snore data obtained through the Ambient Context API and the processes that it entails, but that could change as soon as Android 14. In the meantime, we're just waiting to test the efficacy of what Google has to offer with this mode of sleep tracking.