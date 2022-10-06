Google's new hardware may be the star of today's event, but as the company has demonstrated time and time again, it's Google software and services that really make using its devices the premium experience it is. With the arrival of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, Google's sharing a few enhancements to Assistant that really build off the fantastic Tensor-powered on-device interactions we first got to know with the Pixel 6.

For all our smartphones are capable of, simple voice calls are easily overlooked, but the Pixel 6 turned a spotlight on them with enhancements to Call Screen and the new Direct My Call mode, letting you breeze through phone menu trees. With the Pixel 7, Direct My Call shows you those menu options even earlier in your call, thanks to the legwork Google's done gathering info from businesses. And when you miss a call, Voice Message Transcription makes it easy to get caught up without listening to a lengthy message.

Voice typing on the Pixel 6 was really impressive already, and Google's upgrading it for the Pixel 7 with new language support: you can now dictate in Spanish, French, and Italian. If you can't find the right word to use among all those languages, why not go with an emoji? Google's bringing emoji suggestions to Assistant voice typing on the Pixel 7, as well as a voice-powered search tool when you've got a specific one in mind.

Last month we looked into what Google was up to with its work on quick phrases, those voice commands that don't require you to get things started with a “Hey Google” wake word. Sure enough, the new “silence” command we saw evidence of at the time is now going live with the arrival of the Pixel 7.

Source: Google

At a Glance is one of our favorite Pixel features, and it's been receiving upgrades all year long. With the Pixel 7, we finally get to try out some of the in-development features we've been following, like Nest camera alerts for package deliveries. You can also look forward to more detailed weather info, including precipitation estimates for your area, and when you're traveling you can get alerts about your flight and help locating your baggage when you arrive.

As if all this wasn't enough, Google's also upgrading its very useful Recorder app for the Pixel 7, letting it differentiate between voices, and label individual speakers. We've seen support for at least three speakers in Google's demos, but we're curious what the actual limit might be — if there even is one.

While this is all good news for the Pixel 7, what about the Pixel 6? After all, so many of these features are enhancements of things that got started with last year's phone. For the moment, Google's not ready to commit to any upgrades, but we wouldn't be surprised to hear about some of those arriving further down the line.

