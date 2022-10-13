Change is many things: scary, exciting, inevitable. Android is changing all the time, and for a while now we've been anticipating a major shift in terms of software support, one that would see the platform abandon its oldest software — Android will go 64-bit-only, dropping compatibility for old 32-bit apps. The biggest question has been “when?” Would the Pixel Tablet demand 64-bit apps? Could we be sitting around until Android 14 to make the switch? Apparently Google just got tired of waiting, and quietly launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro without support for 32-bit apps.

Android has long been moving in this direction, and pushing developers to update their apps to 64-bit for years now. And while we've seen the occasional device that steadfastly embraces a 32-bit identity, the vast majority have been eager to go 64-bit. All that's been left, really, is finally announcing last call on 32-bit support.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro are doing just that, and attempting to install a 32-bit-only Android app throws up an error message — sorry, Angry Birds fans. But what's happening behind the scenes is far more complicated than just going 64-bit-only — and, in fact, that's not what Google's doing at all.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman points out that Android 13 on Pixel 7 phones doesn't allow 32-bit apps to run, but internally the operating system is still using some 32-bit libraries. That makes the decision to block 32-bit apps feel all the more political — or maybe going full 64-bit-only was the original plan, but not all code could be updated in time for the hardware's release.

Attempting to install Flappy Bird on a Pixel 7

So, what does this mean for you? Well, hopefully very little, as mainstream apps have by and large gotten on the 64-bit boat a long time ago. And you're not going to run into any problems downloading apps off the Play Store, as Google won't even show you 32-bit options. Really, unless you're trying to sideload old APKs you've been hoarding, you'd probably never even notice the limitation — the fact that reviewers have had their Pixel 7 phones for a week already, and we're only spotting this now, should be sufficient testament to that.