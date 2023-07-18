If you missed the chance to get your hands on a Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7a during Prime Day, Amazon is giving you another opportunity to score these phones at a more affordable price point, so you won't have to consider them the one that got away. Sure, it may have already been a week since a deluge of deals dominated the web, but it doesn't mean that they have stopped — it's Amazon we're talking about here. This time, it has brought down the price of both phones, with Pixel 7 on sale for $500 and the Pixel 7a for $450. These prices are a wee bit higher than what Mint Mobile is currently offering on the Pixel 7, but at least you won't be tethered to a phone plan.

Google Pixel 7

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $500 $600 Save $100 The Pixel 7 may not be as radical of a design departure as its predecessor, but it still has a lot to offer to make it a worthwhile investment. With the incredible cameras that Pixels are known for, a Tensor G2 chipset and Titan M2 security chip, a litany of feature-rich software, and now a price tag that's $100 less, Google's flagship phone is hard to ignore. $500 at Amazon (128GB) $600 at Amazon (256GB)

Do we really have to explicitly spell out why you need to have the Google Pixel 7 in your possession? Probably not, but we're going to, anyway. It may not be a huge jump in terms of upgrades compared to the Google Pixel 6 that made everyone's jaws drop, but it's still worth the investment if efficiency is what you're after. It's powered by the Google Tensor G2 to deliver swift and seamless performance, with a Titan M2 security chip to boot to safeguard your data. It also packs a stunning 6.3-inch, 90Hz display that allows for smoother gaming and browsing, and a 50-megapixel camera with features like Super Res Zoom and Cinematic Blur that produces exceptional content.

With this deal, you'll be getting Google's flagship Pixel in your choice of color — Obsidian, Snow, or Lemongrass — and 128GB of storage. If that's not enough, though, you can fork over $100 more to get the 256GB option.

Google Pixel 7a

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $450 $500 Save $50 Having the Google Pixel 7a is just like having the Pixel 7 experience, with only a few differences that you can easily brush off. Like the 7, it has a fantastic camera system, a powerful processor, exceptional software support, and decent battery life. At $450 a pop, it should be an easy buy. $450 at Amazon

Now if you want to save even more dough, you can go for the Google Pixel 7a at $450 a pop, and in your choice of hue, too. It offers more or less the same experience as the Google Pixel 7, and that's why it made it to our best Android phones list. Its display is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 — only 6.1 inches vs 6.3 — but it's not much of a bother in the grand scheme of things. It's also powered by the Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 chip, and it even has a higher-resolution camera than the 7, with 64 megapixels and a 13-megapixel ultrawide. It has a smaller sensor, though, so it won't capture as much light, but its camera is still superior to most budget Android phones.

Perhaps the only glaring caveat is that it's restricted to 128GB storage, and if you wish to upgrade, you would have to get the Pixel 7 instead. If storage is a non-issue, though, copping it at only $450 may be one of the best purchasing decisions you can make.