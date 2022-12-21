Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $732 $900 Save $168 Few 2022 smartphones can compete with the Pixel 7 Pro in terms of performance, design, features, and usability. Google went all-out with this phone, and now's the time to get one, with retailers offering discounts of $150 or more. You've got your pick of retailers selling the 128GB variant starting at $750, but Amazon wins this round with a sale price as low as $730. $732 at Amazon $749 at Google Store $749 at Best Buy $749 at Target

Pretty much anyone who's spent some time with the Google Pixel 7 Pro can easily understand why it ended up as one of our most wanted devices of 2022. It's got the massive host of AI-powered bells and whistles we've come to expect from Google's flagship smartphones. Normally, the 128GB version goes for $900, but for a limited time, you can knock that figure down to as low as $730 by taking advantage of Amazon's sale. Google itself also offers a $150 discount right now, as do Best Buy and Target. If you've been on the fence about buying the Pixel 7 Pro, this deal should be just enough to push you over the edge.

Why the Google Pixel 7 Pro is so great

Going spec-for-spec, the hardware differences between the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro might look huge on paper, but as a whole, it's quite clear that this top-of-the-line device is even more refined than its predecessor. The body-spanning camera bump remains iconic, and the screen is now slightly less rounded and easier to hold. Overall, tons of minor design and hardware upgrades contribute to an excellent piece of equipment.

But the Pixel lineup's strengths aren't just in hardware and design, and the real MVP is Google's software. The Pixel's imaging pipeline is almost certainly the best on the market, routinely beating out flagships from industry leaders such as Samsung. Then there are novel Google-developed functions like Assistant Voice Typing and Direct My Call, which both leverage AI-powered voice recognition to make note-taking and navigating phone service menus shockingly convenient.

Google also now promises to continue with security updates for 5 years and at least 3 years for OS updates, which is better than some past Google models. This way you can be absolutely certain that your investment goes as far as possible. After all, if you're not set on upgrading your smartphone every time a new one comes out, there's no reason the Pixel 7 Pro can't continue to provide a premium experience on Android 15 in 2025.

Finally, once you've got your hands on your new Pixel 7 Pro, think about slapping a case on it to protect and keep a solid hold on the ultra-smooth glass. There are some fancy and durable cases available right now.