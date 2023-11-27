Google Pixel 6a $100 $350 Save $250 The Pixel 6a remains an excellent smartphone, even a year and a half after it first hit store shelves. But for $100 for either Straight Talk or Total by Verizon customers, it's an absolute no-brainer. $100 at Walmart (Straight Talk) $100 at Walmart (Total)

Not everyone needs the newest smartphone. Sure, we love to focus on high-end flagships — you know we already have our eyes on whatever's coming soon from Samsung, for example — but for most shoppers, a device that is a year or two old can still provide plenty of value. Cyber Monday has delivered plenty of excellent deals on phones from the last twelve months, but if you're okay using something a little older — and you don't mind switching to Total by Verizon or Straight Talk — you can score the Pixel 6a right now for just $100.

Why is the Pixel 6a a good deal?

Although it's not the newest Pixel on the block — that honor belongs to the Pixel 8 — the Pixel 6a remains a great phone and one of Google's best midrange devices ever. Although it's about 18 months old now, the company's 2022 A-series device paired a flagship-worthy design with an impressive camera and the same processor found in the Pixel 6. That made it an easy consideration for the best budget phone of 2022, and it's still a pretty good buy just one year later.

Although the Pixel 7a has since succeeded this model, adding a high-refresh display, a refined design, and wireless charging, it's nearly three times the price as this phone. So, what's the catch here? You're going to need to be on one of two prepaid carriers or be willing to switch. This Pixel 6a is available at Walmart for $100 through Total by Verizon or Straight Talk. The deal is good for whichever carrier you choose, but you'll need to pick between one and the other and stick with it for as long as you use the phone.

Carrier-locked devices aren't always our preferred options — being able to switch between networks at will is always better, in our eyes — but at this price, it's tough to argue against it. Straight Talk and Total offer pretty solid monthly plans, especially for those looking to sign up without adding family members to their bill. Depending on your current costs, you could even save some cash.

What if I'm not on either of these carriers?

Well, if you aren't a Straight Talk or Total by Verizon customer — and you aren't willing to switch over — you do still have a couple of options. First, you could buy the Pixel 6a from Amazon, though considering it's currently priced at $350, I wouldn't recommend that. No matter how good the day-to-day experience with the 6a remains, it's a terrible bargain for a phone this old.

Instead, I'd recommend circling back around to the Pixel 7a's $374 price point. Although I maintain it's far less of a bargain than this deal, it's still an incredibly good phone if you're willing and able to drop that amount of cash. It'll get a full year's worth of upgrades more than the Pixel 6a, and it's available unlocked and ready to be used on any carrier. What's not to like?

Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 If you can't switch to Total or Straight Talk and you want a great midrange Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a is the one to beat. At $3374 for Cyber Monday, this is about as powerful a phone as you can find for this price point, all complete with Google's excellent software experience. $374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy $374 at Google Store

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the Galaxy A54, a phone that finds itself somewhere between these Pixels in terms of age and performance. I like the Galaxy A54 quite a bit, and for $325, it's a solid deal at Amazon. Again, it's a far cry from the jaw-dropping $100 price tag on these carrier-exclusive Pixel 6a models, but if you want to save some cash while scoring a solid phone, these are your next best bets.