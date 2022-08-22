Although you'll still find a handful of models kicking around, the days of specialized rugged phones are, by and large, long gone. It's been years since Samsung made an Active edition of their smartphones, leaving it up to case makers to develop methods of protecting your expensive glass-and-metal sandwich of a device. That's what makes durability testing so important, and today, it's the Pixel 6a's turn to get put through the wringer.

You know how it goes: another phone launch, another video from Zack at JerryRigEverything. He's previously tested all of Google's Pixel phones, most recently putting the Pixel 6 Pro through a gauntlet of durability exams last fall. That particular device survived without any issues, but with the Pixel 6a's price tag cut in half compared to the 2021 flagship, it's fair to expect some sacrifices.

This durability test goes as expected for the majority of its run. The Gorilla Glass 3 covering the display scratches as usual — it's not a sapphire screen, after all — though the fingerprint sensor continues to work without any issues. Meanwhile, the frame around the device is confirmed as metal, scratching and scraping under Zack's razor blade. The back is indeed plastic, no matter how good it feels in hand, and that material choice leads to one of the best "Art Class with Jerry" segments I've seen in recent memory. I won't dare spoil it — it's well worth a watch on its own.

Really, the part of the video most of us should be concerned with is the bend test. Last year's Pixel 6a barely showed any flex, no matter the pressure. The Pixel 6a might cut the price in half, but the familiar design stands up without any issue. Despite some minimal display bending, the phone is able to withstand breaking in half. It's not something you can say about every midrange device these days, and it's great to see Google continuing its trend of durable, accessible designs following some less-than-successful launches.

We only have a couple of months to go until the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hits store shelves, something that'll undoubtedly prompt another round of testing. Considering the recycled build Google is relying on this year, though, it seems like the company's sterling track record will continue for another year. If you're worried about your phone taking a beating, Google's lineup seems like a solid choice — no pun intended.