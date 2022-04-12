The Pixel 6a has just hit the FCC. As usual, things like images are still confidential, but carrier band support has been laid bare. At least one of the upcoming Pixel 6a models will support mmWave (bands n260 and n261), though other models won't.

The mmWave-compatible version of the Pixel 6 has the model name G1AXG and the FCC ID A4RG1AZG. These details might indicate that the Pixel 6a will follow in the Pixel 6's footsteps, where only carrier-sold versions of the phone supported mmWave connectivity, or there could be a carrier-specific variant planned.

A separate GB62Z version of the phone (FCC ID A4RGB62Z) supports sub-6GHz 5G and even Wi-Fi 6E — a feature we haven't seen trickle down to the mid-range segment very much yet — but explicitly omits mmWave.

There are two other models also included in Google's latest filing, the GX7AS and GB17L (filed together under FCC ID A4RGX7AS), both of which are otherwise included in some of the A4RG1AZG filings and don't appear to have mmWave. Standalone test reports for that model appear to be exclusively for NFC frequencies.

It's speculative, but that may be additional testing for region-specific NFC, like Japan's FeliCA. Prior Pixels since the Pixel 3 sold in Japan have supported FeliCA. Recently, Pixels haven't been available for sale in very many markets internationally, though some of these models could be destined for other countries.

Some venues have reported an additional A4RGB17L listing at the FCC, but we can find no record of it (and we'll update if/when we do).

In summary, at least four models are coming:

G1AXG - mmWave

GB62Z - no mmWave, sub-6 5G only

GX7AS - no mmWave, sub-6 5G only

GB17L - no mmWave, sub-6 5G only

Deeper digging may yet reveal more information about each, but at least one of the new phones will support mmWave on some US carriers (barring carrier allowlist shenanigans), and we might see the 6a come to more markets.

A bunch of other information about the upcoming Pixel 6a is already known, like the Tensor chipset expected to power the phone (with ostensibly similar benchmarking performance). The Pixel 6's chunky primary sensor apparently won't be making the trip down market, though, and primary image sensors will match the aging hardware in the Pixel 5a.

