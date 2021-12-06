We know a surprising amount about Google's anticipated Pixel 6a, given how long it could be until it lands. We know what it looks like, that renders point to it losing the headphone jack, and that it will pick up the Tensor chipset but lose the Pixel 6's huge primary camera sensor. Today's new leak shows an aluminum dummy unit for the upcoming phone, further corroborating the familiar design.

The images come courtesy of @xleaks7 (David Kowalski), published somewhat unusually via Fathom Bracelets — a men's bracelet vendor. That's a pretty weird venue, but Kowalski's leaks have panned out before, and the dummy unit corroborates details we already know from prior leaks, adding some minor but new details, like the precise location of the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Corroborating prior renders, it looks like Google is giving up on the headphone jack now for good, as the 6a dummy unit doesn't have a space for one. Previously Google kept the jack on its lower-end a-series phones, and it was an appreciated feature.

Overall design on the milled aluminum dummy unit matches what we previously saw and is quite similar to the Pixel 6 series, with a similarly shaped visor on the back housing what appears to be two cameras and a flash module. On the front, we've got a centered hole punch front-facing camera (again, like the Pixel 6).

While we all wait for more info to land, you can review more details for the upcoming phone that have already leaked, like the 6.2" FHD display and more precise camera specs — or just imagine what these aluminum curves and lines would equal in your hand. Google's a-series phones almost always knock it out of the park, so here's hoping the 6a keeps up the trend.

