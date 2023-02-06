Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $249 $449 Save $200 At $249, the Google Pixel 6a is at its lowest price point. This is an excellent purchase even at its total $450 price, but at $250 it's a must-have. The Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch display that's perfect for folks with smaller hands who don't want to have a death grip on their devices at all times for fear of dropping them. $249 at Best Buy $299 at Google Store $299 at Amazon

We already love Google Pixel smartphones, but seeing the $250 price point makes us click "add to cart" with lightning speed. The Google Pixel 6a may be an older smartphone, but it's still a powerful one, even if it doesn't offer top-of-the-line specs. Flagship phones are great, but they're not always what you need or what your budget allows.

There are many things we love about the Google Pixel 6a, but one of the things that stunned us right now is the unbeatable price it's available for at Best Buy. There's a catch, however, because you can only get it for $250 if you activate your phone today. It's an unlocked phone, so you're not hooked to one carrier or another, but you have to choose one of the available networks. You'll need to link the phone to your account while going through the purchasing process, picking between AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch screen, which means it's easier to hold by more people. Even better, if you have smaller hands, you'll be able to swipe and type with a single hand, which is quite challenging to do with devices that offer larger screens.

The camera is also pretty great, especially at this price point. It's a fast device that will snap pics for you in seconds, opening apps left and right as needed and swapping between them instantly. Unfortunately, the Google Pixel 6a doesn't include wireless charging, but that's ok. The 4,400mAh battery will keep your phone going for a full day without a problem.

Ultimately, this is a $249 phone right now, and you really don't want to miss out on this deal. If you don't want to activate your phone right away, you'll have to pay an extra $50, which is still a great price. While you're at it, you should also purchase a Google Pixel 6a case to protect it better.