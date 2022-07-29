Most people buying a Pixel 6a will be fine with the software it ships with, but some of our audience prefers to experiment with things like third-party ROMs or root their devices. Those processes usually require unlocking a phone's bootloader to make modifications to it, and Google actually allows that practice — a lot of companies don't. When Pixel 6a preorders started arriving, though, customers trying to perform this maneuver ran into an issue where that option wasn't available to them. But Google tells Android Police that the new OTA update, rolling out now, will fix the issue.

For context, unlocking a phone's bootloader is different from "carrier-unlocking" or the "unlocked" version of the phone you select when you buy it at a retailer. That describes a state that limits the phone's ability to connect to a specific network, and an "unlocked" phone in that context means it can be used on more networks. Unfortunately, there is a connection between the two that can further complicate this discussion: Often, carrier-locked versions of smartphones can't be bootloader unlocked. Companies should probably have used different words to describe these two states, but it's too late now.

We started seeing reports of issues unlocking the Pixel 6a's bootloader yesterday, where the setting in developer options to begin the process is "grayed out" and unavailable. Checking on my own review unit, I confirmed it was affected the same problem. A thread regarding the issue started over on the XDA Forums, there have been reports on the Pixel Phone Help forums, and there has been some small discussion about it among developers on Twitter. It seems like all units might be impacted, though the issue itself is only a problem for a small subset of people that want to actually do the procedure.

The setting you need to toggle to begin the bootloader unlocking process can't be adjusted on the original Pixel 6a software release.

We reached out to Google regarding the problem, and a representative speaking on behalf of the company explained that the Pixel 6a's first update, which started rolling out just yesterday, addresses the issue. There were no functional patch notes attached to that update, as mentioned in our coverage, so there was no way to know what sort of fixes or changes might have been included in it at the time. According to one of the developers behind GrapheneOS, it may require a further factory reset following the update.

At the time of writing, that update only seems to be available for Verizon, Verizon MVNOs, and Japanese carriers, though it's expected to start rolling out more widely over the next week. If you were hoping to get a head-start on rooting or ROMing your brand-new Pixel 6a, you might have a short wait ahead of you.