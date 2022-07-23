The Pixel 6a is up for pre-orders right now with some fantastic deals on offer whether you go with Google Fi, trade in your old device, or do both. But what's it like actually using the thing? Before you check out, check in with this week's episode of the Android Police podcast.
We can't do this show without you, so your feedback's super important. Share a review and rating on your favorite platform of choice and be sure to spread the word if you do like us. Thanks!
2:21 | The hot topic.
- Google Pixel 6a review: Regression is the better part of value
- Check out how Google's new Magic Eraser camouflage feature works before the Pixel 6a arrives next week
- Qualcomm's new chips might be what Wear OS needs to turn around — if they actually deliver
19:16 | Will takes us through what Samsung and OnePlus wanna do.
- Galaxy Unpacked is official for August 10, and Samsung's already offering big reservation bonuses
- OnePlus 10T is making its formal debut on August 3 in New York
31:54 | Ara's got dirt on Nova Launcher and Lawnchair
- One of Lawnchair's core developers has ceased his involvement with the launcher
- Nova Launcher has been acquired by analytics company Branch
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com