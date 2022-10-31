The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro might be Google's shiniest new phones right now, but that doesn't mean they're for everyone. While $600 might sound pretty cheap for a flagship device, to everyone who isn't an early adopter, it's a lot of cash to throw down on just one gadget. Thankfully, Google's A-series exists, bringing the best of the Pixel experience to an even more affordable price point. And with Black Friday right around the corner, the Pixel 6a is getting an early start on the deals, matching the lowest price yet we've seen on this phone.

Right now, the Pixel 6a is back down to just $300 at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. We've seen this price before — dating back to the start of September — but previously, you were required to activate a line. Ahead of the holidays, that's no longer a requirement, with all three retailers offering the phone unlocked and ready to buy — no strings attached.

Google Pixel 6a The Pixel 6a is an excellent budget buy at $450, but at its reduced $300 price ahead of the holidays, it's a must-have. Offering the same performance of its flagship predecessors and incredible camera performance worthy of the Pixel brand, it's hard to beat this phone. View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Google Store

Even at full price, the Pixel 6a is an excellent value, delivering nearly everything we loved about the Pixel 6, and even offering a few upgrades. With a smaller size, it fits comfortably into the palm of most hands, all while offering the same Tensor CPU found in its predecessors. At $300, Tensor provides unbeatable performance at this price point. Combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you're looking at impressive specs, something you won't find in the Pixel 6a's direct competitors.

There are a handful of downsides to buying the Pixel 6a, but they're all pretty easy to ignore at this price point. First, the camera. It still takes excellent shots, but it's using older hardware than what's in the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 7. Still, Google's real camera magic comes from its post-processing and the power of Tensor, so aside from the lack of a telephoto lens, you're getting some great performance here. Second, and perhaps more noticeable, is the 60Hz display. With phones like Samsung's Galaxy A23 offering 120Hz at budget prices, it's difficult to excuse the older technology here. Finally, you won't find wireless charging here. Another bummer, but far from a deal-breaker.

Still, we think the sheer power of Tensor — not to mention Google's excellent software — make the Pixel 6a the best budget phone you can buy right now, even at full price. At $300, it's a no-brainer. While we have yet to see any Black Friday sales on the Pixel 7 series, if you're looking for a new phone that won't break the bank, this deal is the one for you.