Look, we get it: everything's expensive these days. Whether you're buying a bike, a home, or even just some food, chances are you're paying more (and getting less) than you were a few years ago. Big-ticket purchases like a new smartphone can feel particularly out of reach, but Google's throwing a bone to one talented Pixel fan, offering a shiny new Pixel 6 to whomever comes up with the best wallpaper.

OK, so what's Google looking for here? Thankfully, if you take the time to dive into the contest's rules, the company spells out exactly how it's going to evaluate submissions. It's specifically looking for entries that:

Incorporate some level of Google theming (the company suggests using its color scheme)

Make good use of space

Don't get in the way of the status bar or make it hard to see app icons

Are aware of and do something clever with the selfie-cam hole

Those are the big ones (with the selfie cam given the most weight), but submissions should also avoid any third-party copyrighted stuff, or anything even potentially offensive — no surprises there. Google provides a handy template you can use to frame things up, and your entry can be either original artwork or a photo — whatever you think would look best.

The contest is refreshingly not restricted to just the US this time around, and is also open to people in Australia, Canada (but not Quebec — they know what they did), Japan, Taiwan, and the UK. You have two weeks, until August 23, to get your entry in, and winners will be chosen on September 9. Good luck!