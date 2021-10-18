Leaking phones seems like the wrong way going about chasing clout, but if you're sure you won't face consequences for it, perhaps it's worth a go. This has led us to the first unboxing video of Google's Pixel 6. Yep, if copious amounts of official media and unauthorized renders and photos aren't enough... here you go.

It was originally posted to TikTok by Romanian dentist/music producer/entreprenur (sic)/tech enthusiast/travel lover/iPhone 12 Pro Max (wait that's not an occupation) Cristian Dimboiu.

The short clip shows him taking off what looks to be (and may sound to be) a Sorta Seafoam unit off the top of the contents, revealing a USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-A to USB-C adapter, and what may be a SIM tray pin holder atop a stack of papers. In August, Google confirmed that it would not supply wall warts for its phones after the Pixel 5a. Guess we just got to see what that actually looks like for the Pixel 6 box.

The clip is no longer available on Dimboiu's TikTok account, but he has migrated it to his Instagram and Twitter outposts. If you don't like the nasty soundtrack, there's a mute button you can press.

Google's Fall Launch event happens tomorrow. Stick with Android Police for continuing Pixel 6 coverage.

